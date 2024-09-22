Trump allies make another push to change Nebraska’s Electoral College law

A top Donald Trump ally is pressuring Nebraska Republicans to award all of their state’s Electoral College votes to the statewide winner, a late-stage rule change that would potentially help return Trump to the White House. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina met recently with GOP lawmakers in the state to encourage them to make the change. The proposal is supported by the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation and Republican Gov. Jim Pillen. The change was discussed earlier this year but lacked the votes to pass. Now, with Trump in an extremely close race against Democrat Kamala Harris where every electoral vote matters, his allies are making another push.

