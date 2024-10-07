Self-described Nazi becomes first in Australian state of Victoria to be convicted over Nazi salute

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A self-described Nazi has become the first person convicted in the Australian state of Victoria of performing an outlawed Nazi salute. Jacob Hersant gave the salute and praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in front of news media cameras outside a court in 2023. It was six days after the Victoria state government had made the salute illegal. A national ban took effect in January. Hersant is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday and could face 12 months in prison and a fine. He told reporters he would consider an appeal to a higher court.

