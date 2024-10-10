A second ex-Arkansas deputy was sentenced for a 2022 violent arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy has been sentenced to a year in prison for a civil rights violation related to a violent 2022 arrest caught on video. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputy Zackary King on Thursday was the second officer sentenced in the arrest of Randal Worcester outside a Mulberry convenience store. Former deputy Levi White was sentenced to over 5 years on Wednesday. The two agreed to plead guilty this year to federal charges. A bystander recorded Worcester’s arrest, and the video was shared widely online. A third officer caught on the video was not charged in the federal case.

