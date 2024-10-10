A train is evacuated in Strasbourg due to ‘light smoke’. No injuries were reported

PARIS (AP) — Passengers including European Parliament officials were evacuated from a train departing from the eastern French city of Strasbourg after “light smoke” emerged from the train. Around 20 firefighters were deployed to the busy station at 2:45 p.m. local time Thursday, according to the Bas-Rhin firefighters’ office. It added that a section of the train had been reserved for European parliamentary officials. No injuries were reported and the cause of the smoke was not immediately known. France’s national railway, SNCF, confirmed that the incident would affect trains along the East line until 6 p.m. local time, according to a post on X.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.