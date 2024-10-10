Avian enthusiasts try to counter the deadly risk of Chicago high-rises for migrating birds

CHICAGO (AP) — Each fall and spring, volunteers dedicated to rescuing injured birds find hundreds on the streets of Chicago that have crashed into buildings. Some are hurt, many are killed. A stark sign of the risks came last fall, when 1,000 migrating birds died on a single night after flying into the glass exterior of McCormick Place, a convention center on the shore of Lake Michigan. This fall, the facility unveiled new bird-safe window film on one of its glass buildings. Rescue groups and others hope the change will make a difference for the thousands of birds passing through the city.

