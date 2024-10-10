Fire at noted huge Brutalist block in Moscow leaves 2 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — Two people died in a fire at one of the Russian capital’s most notable buildings, a gargantuan Brutalist apartment block that viewers have likened to a toppled skyscraper. The nighttime fire broke out in the so-called Dom Korabl (Ship Building), a hive of about 1,000 apartments that rises 14 stories in the south-central part of Moscow. Emergency officials said Thursday that preliminary investigation indicated it was caused by electrical problems in one of the units. The building forms a high gray wall stretching along a main street for 1,300 feet, about the same length as the largest container ships and equivalent to the Empire State Building lying on its side.

