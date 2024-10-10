Knoxville neighborhood urged to evacuate after dynamite found at recycler; foul play not suspected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have urged evacuations in a neighborhood of a Tennessee city after employees at a recycling business discovered a container that apparently contains dynamite, though foul play was not suspected. The Knoxville Police Department said in a news release that it urged residents within 3,000 feet of CMC Recycling to relocate after employees discovered a steel box with suspected dynamite. The department said its bomb squad assessed the scene with a drone and couldn’t identify the contents of the box with certainty, but believes explosives are present. Police said that there’s no evidence of foul play at the business that recycles metal.

