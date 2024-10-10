Obama urges Black men to show up for Harris as he campaigns in critical Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former President Barack Obama gave a blistering critique of his White House successor Donald Trump and urged Black men to show up for Kamala Harris as he campaigned in Pittsburgh at the start of a swing-state tour for the Democratic ticket. At a campaign field office to thank volunteers Thursday, Obama said he wanted to “speak some truths” after hearing reports on the ground that there was lower enthusiasm for Harris than there was for his own candidacy. He suggested that some might not be comfortable voting for a woman and said Trump’s penchant for putting people down was not real strength.

