Trump’s complaints about ’60 Minutes’ put a spotlight on editing at the nation’s top newsmagazine

Donald Trump’s complaints on how “60 Minutes” edited Kamala Harris’ answers have put a spotlight on the production process of television’s most popular and long-lasting newsmagazine. Portions of the Harris interview ran Monday on the newsmagazine and on the Sunday morning political show “Face the Nation.” On two occasions, it depicted Harris giving different answers to questions posed by correspondent Bill Whitaker on the Biden administration’s efforts to stop the war in the Mideast. For CBS News, it was considered part of the typical editing and cross-promotion process that takes place for a big interview. Yet to those unfamiliar with journalism and television production, the effect can be jarring.

