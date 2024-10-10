Wisconsin dams are failing more frequently, a new report finds

A new report shows Wisconsin is seeing dam failures more frequently, in another sign that the state is seeing stronger storms. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Thursday that show Wisconsin recorded 34 dam failures from 2000 through 2023, which was the second-highest total for that period behind only South Carolina. The report says 28 of the 34 failures have happened since the beginning of 2018. More than half — 18 failures — have happened since the start of 2020. None of the dam failures resulted in loss of life.

