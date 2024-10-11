Pat Woepse, husband of US women’s water polo star Maddie Musselman, dies from rare cancer

U.S. women’s water polo star Maddie Musselman Woepse is mourning the loss of her husband, Pat, who died from a rare form of lung cancer. He died Thursday night at 31 years old. Pat Woepse was diagnosed with NUT carcinoma in September 2023. Woepse, a former water polo player himself, set a goal of going to the Paris Olympics to watch his wife play — and he made it. Pat Woepse grew up in Southern California and played water polo at UCLA. He helped the Bruins win consecutive national championships in 2014 and 2015.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.