Former Ohio officer to stand trial in 2020 shooting death of Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A white former Ohio police officer is set to go on trial in the killing of Andre Hill, a Black man who was shot as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone nearly four years ago. Columbus Officer Adam Coy, a 17-year veteran of the police force, fatally shot Hill while responding to a neighbor’s noise complaint. Coy was fired after the Dec. 22, 2020, shooting. He’s pleaded not guilty to murder, reckless homicide and related offenses. Coy’s attorney has said the officer thought he saw Hill with a silver revolver in his right hand. Jury selection in his trial is set to begin Monday. Hill was a father and grandfather.

