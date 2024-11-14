Homeland Security Department releases framework for using AI in critical infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has released guidelines for using artificial intelligence in the power grid, water system, air travel network and other pieces of critical infrastructure. Private industry would have to adopt and implement the guidelines announced by the Homeland Security Department on Thursday, which was developed in consultation with the department’s advisory Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board. The framework recommends that AI developers evaluate potentially dangerous capabilities in their products, ensure their products align with “human-centric values” and protect users’ privacy. The cloud-computing infrastructure would need to vet hardware and software suppliers and protect the physical security of data centers.

