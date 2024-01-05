Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portland after window appears to have blown out after takeoff

By Sara Smart, Sharif Paget, Pete Muntean and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday evening in Portland, Oregon, after a window blew out in flight, a passenger told CNN.

Alaska Airlines confirmed an incident happened on Flight 1282, which was headed from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. Portland International Airport also confirmed an emergency landing there.

“The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and six crew members,” the airline said. “We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.”

According to FlightAware, the flight was airborne for about 20 minutes. The plane departed from Portland International Airport around 5:07 p.m. local time and landed at 5:27 p.m.

The window popped off shortly after takeoff, Kyle Rinker, a passenger on the flight, told CNN.

“It was really abrupt. Just got to altitude, and the window/wall just popped off and didn’t notice it until the oxygen masks came off,” Rinker said.

The aircraft is a 737 Max 9 and received its certificate of airworthiness on October 25, 2023, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed in a post on X that it is investigating the incident.

In a statement to CNN, Boeing said it was aware of an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 and was working to gather additional information.

CNN has sought comment from the FAA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

