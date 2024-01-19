An experienced hiker died in New Hampshire after making a distress call, saying he was ‘very cold’

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — An experienced hiker died in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after making a distress call in which he said he was “very cold,” and his body was recovered by a helicopter amid severe winter conditions, officials said.

Christopher Roma, 37, made the distress call to acquaintances Tuesday night, the New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release Thursday. The acquaintances then contacted 911.

Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation were informed of the hiker’s distress near Mount Bond in Lincoln on Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., the news release said.

“Eventually the hiker made contact with NH 911, and coordinates were obtained that placed the hiker between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot,” the release stated.

Before the call disconnected, Roma said, “he was very cold” amid heavy winds, frigid temperatures and snow, according to the release.

The first rescuers started around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

But rescue efforts were slowed as responders trudged through “waist-deep snow” and heavy winds. In turn, the New Hampshire Army National Guard was contacted to attempt a helicopter rescue of the hiker.

“Throughout the day the New Hampshire Army National Guard flew three separate flights to the Lincoln area but could never get near Mount Guyot due to low clouds and poor visibility,” the release read. “By early afternoon, ground crews still had not reached the subject.”

A team from Mountain Rescue Service reached the hiker at 5 p.m., but he was found dead.

“It was decided that all rescuers would come off the mountain for the night and an extraction would be planned for the next morning,” the release read.

On Thursday, ground teams attempted a different path to access to the area, and the National Guard attempted an aerial recovery.

“The cloud ceiling had lifted somewhat overnight allowing the New Hampshire Army National Guard access to Mount Guyot,” the release read. “The helicopter was able to land and recover the body of the deceased hiker at around 8:30 a.m.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.