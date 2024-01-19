In first known action in criminal justice system, special grand jury to examine Uvalde response, newspaper reports

Matthew Hilk, CNN

(CNN) — A special grand jury was chosen in Uvalde, Texas Friday to investigate the response to the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School, according to the local newspaper, The Uvalde Leader-News.

A grand jury investigation would represent the first publicly known development within the criminal justice system amid all the investigations into the botched police response.

The paper reports jurors are expected to spend at least six months investigating the case.

CNN has reached out to the local prosecutor and court officials but has not yet received a response.

The report of the grand jury empanelment comes a day after Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Uvalde and delivered a scathing DOJ review of the law enforcement response – but the two events may be unrelated. The Uvalde Leader-News reports a pool of potential grand jurors had previously been summoned to appear today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.