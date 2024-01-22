Suspect in killings of 7 people in 2 Chicago-area homes has died in Texas, police say

By Joe Sutton, Melissa Alonso and Jennifer Feldman, CNN

(CNN) — The man suspected of killing seven people in two Chicago suburb homes has died after shooting himself following a confrontation with federal law enforcement, police said.

The suspect, Romeo Nance, 23, was discovered near Natalia, Texas, by US Marshals on Monday – more than 1,000 miles from where the seven victims were found shot to death in the south Chicago suburb of Joliet, according to the Joliet Police Department. He shot himself with a handgun after being confronted by officials, police said.

Nance’s discovery and death ends a frantic manhunt for the suspect, who is also believed to be connected to two other shootings on Sunday, one of which left a 28-year-old man dead, according to authorities.

After the seven bodies were found Monday, authorities had asked the public for help in finding Nance, who they warned was armed and dangerous.

Investigators have yet to determine Nance’s motive but the suspect “does know the victims,” who are believed to be from the same family, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said Monday. The victims have not been publicly identified.

The killings inside the homes are believed to be connected to the two other shootings on Sunday, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said. He did not provide further details.

The man killed Sunday was Toyosi Bakare, who was from Nigeria but had been living for the past three years in the Will County area, which includes Joliet, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief of Operations, Dan Jungles.

After Nance’s car – a red Toyota Camry – was seen near the scene of both Sunday shootings, the sheriff’s department began to surveil the 2200 block of West Acres, where Nance’s last known address is, hoping to find the vehicle, according to Jungles.

After no sign of Nance or his car, deputies knocked on the door of one of the homes but received no response, Jungle said at a news conference.

“When they received no response, they knew the house across the street was related to the individuals that resided at that house and they walked over there,” Jungle said.

At the second home, deputies saw blood on the door and entered to find two dead victims, he said. Five more victims were found in the first home, though it is unclear how long they had been dead inside, he said.

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years. This is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Evans said at the news conference.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.