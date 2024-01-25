Alabama is set to execute an inmate with nitrogen gas. How does it work?

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — At some point during a 30-hour window that will close at 6 a.m. CT on Friday, the state of Alabama is set to carry out the nation’s first execution by nitrogen gas on death row inmate Kenneth Smith.

Smith, who was sentenced to death for his role in a 1988 murder for hire and already survived a botched execution attempt by lethal injection, is at the center of a heated debate over whether the execution method constitutes cruelty.

Smith’s lawyers have made several eleventh-hour attempts to prevent the execution.

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Smith’s request for a stay of execution this week.

A separate federal appeals court ruling on Wednesday evening also declined to halt the execution. Smith’s team appealed to the US Supreme Court again Thursday morning.

“Execution is a very specific kind of punishment, and no punishment, according to the US Constitution, can be carried out in a cruel fashion,” Dr. Joel Zivot, an associate professor of anesthesiology and surgery at Emory University, told CNN. “And so the only real question is: Is execution with nitrogen gas cruel?”

Why nitrogen gas?

Officials started using lethal injection to kill people on death row about 40 years ago, and it’s since become the most widely used execution method across the 27 states where capital punishment is legal.

Around 2009, the drugs used to carry out lethal injections became harder to access, and states began turning to alternative drugs – a shift that has been tied to a surge of complications with the procedure.

That’s what happened when Alabama first tried to execute Smith in November 2022, and officials were unable to set an intravenous line before the execution warrant expired.

Only three states – Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi – have approved the use of nitrogen gas for capital punishment, and experts say there is no real blueprint for the execution method. Alabama has published a protocol for the procedure, though it contains redactions the state says are meant to maintain security.

How does it work?

Alabama officials plan to use a mask to administer the nitrogen to Smith. Zivot says Smith will likely be strapped down when this occurs.

Nitrogen hypoxia will occur when a high concentration of the gas is inhaled, replacing oxygen in the body and causing death.

The process essentially disables the respiratory system, said Dr. Jonathan Groner, a professor of surgery at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Some officials say that a person will likely lose consciousness shortly into the procedure, making it more humane than other execution methods. However, doctors say that they cannot pinpoint if or when a person will lose consciousness when exposed to high concentrations of nitrogen gas.

Because the circumstances of Smith’s planned execution are so specific and unique, it’s hard to draw comparisons to instances where nitrogen gas played a role in accidental or suicide deaths, Groner said.

Is the procedure painful?

This month, United Nations experts raised the alarm that Smith’s execution could constitute torture, saying in a news release, “We are concerned that nitrogen hypoxia would result in a painful and humiliating death.”

While doctors can’t say definitely what will happen to Smith, the possibilities have left many concerned.

If the mask is not secured tightly enough, oxygen could leak in, prolonging the death, experts say.

“When we put 100% non-rebreather face masks on our patients, they never get 100%, because there’s some leakage,” Groner said. “I feel pretty confident that he’s not going to just take a deep breath and go to sleep. I think that’s unlikely.”

Doctors say the lack of oxygen could lead to seizures, which have been observed in patients experiencing hypoxia.

There’s also a possibility that Smith could vomit into the mask, which could cause choking or asphyxiation if inhaled into the lungs.

The Department of Corrections altered Smith’s last meal schedule after concerns were raised that he had been “vomiting repeatedly.”

Even if a person is fasting, they can still vomit water or stomach fluids, experts say. If stomach acid is aspirated, it could burn the lungs, Zivot noted.

The stress, anxiety or flat-out fear that a person might feel before execution shouldn’t be ruled out, Groner said.

“When we have an operation and someone’s totally terrified, they actually respond differently to anesthetics, so a lot of times we’ll give them a sedative before we even go into the operating room,” he said. “There’s no talk anywhere of giving (Smith) anything to relax him.”

With most lethal injections, a person is first given an anesthetic to render them unconscious.

Increased stress has been linked to heart attacks and other medical events.

In a botched 2014 execution, Oklahoma death row inmate Clayton Lockett was declared dead of a heart attack more than an hour after being strapped to a gurney for an attempted lethal injection.

Officials say Smith’s execution is likely to take place on Thursday evening, and what happens in that Alabama execution chamber could set a precedent for other death row prisoners in the state and beyond.

If the procedure does not kill Smith, complications could leave him injured or with serious brain damage, experts say.

“If they produce a corpse, then the states that want to do this will start doing it,” said Zivot.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.