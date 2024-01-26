5 things to know for Jan. 26: Israel, Record fog, Trump trial, Cyberattacks, Tax season

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Shares in Tesla plunged as much as 12% on Thursday, wiping $80 billion off the company’s market value hours after it warned of slowing growth in electric car sales. In the face of intensifying competition from global rivals, Tesla also recently lost the lead in global EV sales to Chinese automaker BYD.

1. Israel

The International Court of Justice is expected to deliver its ruling today on whether to enact provisional measures to temporarily suspend Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. This comes after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in an unprecedented case at the court earlier this month, saying the country’s leadership was “intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza.” Israel has rejected the accusations, calling them “false” and “grossly distorted.” South Africa has asked the court to enforce “provisional measures” to protect the rights of Palestinians in Gaza “from imminent and irreparable loss.” The measures would function as a kind of restraining order to pause the conflict while the full case progresses through the court, which could take years.

2. Record fog

More than 90 million people across the US were impacted by dense fog on Thursday — and the conditions will likely persist in several cities today, forecasts show. The fog this week stretched from the Canadian border to the Mexican border and reached as far east as the Northeast. A few alerts were also active along the West Coast. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were three of the foggiest days in terms of forecast zones covered in nearly two decades, one meteorologist told CNN. The fog follows a week of severe weather featuring ice, snow, rain and a dramatic warmup for much of the country. This evaporation is overloading the air near the surface with moisture and creating thick fog that continues to lower visibility levels.

3. Trump trial

Closing arguments will begin today in former President Donald Trump’s civil defamation trial to determine how much he will have to pay writer E. Jean Carroll. The former magazine columnist alleged Trump raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim. In a separate trial last year, a civil jury found Trump sexually assaulted Carroll and defamed her in 2022 statements. Trump briefly took the stand on Thursday to deny the claims as he seeks to avoid a multimillion-dollar jury verdict against him. He also sought to advance the narrative that he is the victim of a broad conspiracy designed to block his return to the White House and damage his personal and business reputation.

4. Cyberattacks

Multiple Ukrainian state agencies, including its energy firm and postal service, reported cyberattacks on Thursday that affected their IT systems and ability to communicate with the public. Ukrainian cyber officials told CNN they were investigating the string of disruptions, which they said appeared to be the result of a cyberattack on a prominent data center in Ukraine that the agencies rely on. The news follows a separate incident on Tuesday in which hackers caused the heating system at a power company in the Western city of Lviv to malfunction, leaving some residents without heat or hot water. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the hacking incidents, although Russian state-backed hackers have launched an array of cyberattacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent months.

5. Tax season

The IRS is set to launch its free tax filing pilot program on Monday. This means some people will have the option of filing their 2023 federal tax returns with a new government-run system. Known as Direct File, the free program will be open on a very limited basis — at first, to federal and state government employees in 12 states. By March, the IRS expects to expand to some private sector workers who meet certain income and tax situations supported by the tool. The IRS has built the filing system in-house, armed with a massive investment from the Democrat-backed Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2022. If successful, Direct File could eventually rival competing services in the commercial marketplace.

IN MEMORIAM

Melanie Safka, the singer who was best known for hit songs including “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” and “Brand New Key,” has died, her family said in a statement. She was 76. Safka, who went by the mononym Melanie, released two singles and an album in the late 1960s, but it was her appearance at the Woodstock Festival in 1969 that cemented her breakthrough.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$45 million

That’s how much the utility giant Pacific Gas and Electric will pay in penalties for its role in the Dixie Fire — the second-largest wildfire in California’s history — state regulators said Thursday. An investigation found the inferno that destroyed over 1,300 structures ignited when power lines owned by PG&E came in contact with a tree in 2021.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes.”

— Buckingham Palace, announcing that Britain’s King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital earlier today ahead of a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The statement said the 75-year-old monarch is also “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

