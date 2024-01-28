2 dead, including suspect, and 2 police officers wounded in Florida shootout

By Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — Two people died and two police officers in Palm Bay, Florida, were injured Sunday afternoon when the officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, according to local authorities.

The two officers encountered an armed 24-year-old man when they arrived, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said during a Sunday news conference.

The man, Brandon Kapas, refused to comply with officers’ commands, police said in a news release.

Shortly afterward, an exchange of gunfire occurred between the officers and Kapas, leaving the officers injured as the suspect fled the scene, the release said.

“Additional officers responded to the area and pursued the suspect who fatally wounded another person before being engaged by law enforcement and subsequently killed,” the release said.

“Our officers did what they were trained to do. And that’s to neutralize and stop a threat to our community,” Augello said. The suspect was killed after engaging the officers “with lethal force,” the chief said.

Police have not publicly named the deceased victim or the officers who were injured.

The two officers who were shot are being treated “at a local hospital – they are going to survive,” Augello said.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved in this incident and to the families of our officers,” police said in the release.

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina said in a statement he was “saddened to have been informed of the tragic events in our beloved city.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families that are experiencing the loss of life of their loved ones,” Medina said, adding he was thankful the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening. “They continue to exemplify service before self as they serve and protect our families.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Palm Bay is about 74 miles southeast of Orlando.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.