5 things to know for Jan. 30: Border battle, Middle East, Harvard, Royal family, Gas stoves

(CNN) — Many stores are locking up their products behind clear display cases to prevent theft, but Americans are growing irritated by the complicated shopping experience. Now, some stores are testing a new way to let customers open the displays with their phones instead of waiting for an employee to unlock them.

1. Border battle

House Republicans will hold a markup of their impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas today, moving closer to taking the rare step of impeaching a Cabinet official. Some GOP lawmakers say Mayorkas has committed high crimes and misdemeanors for his handling of the US-Mexico border, even though several constitutional experts have said the evidence does not reach that high bar. The Department of Homeland Security has also blasted House Republicans over its upcoming committee vote, calling it a “farce” and “distraction from other vital national security priorities.” At the same time, former President Donald Trump is aiming to derail a bipartisan deal on the matter, saying he would embrace border policies far more draconian than those being considered.

2. Middle East

President Joe Biden met with security advisers on Monday to determine how to respond to the drone attack in Jordan that killed and wounded US service members on Sunday. Biden said the US’ response is likely to be more powerful than previous American retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria, although the Pentagon and White House are being careful not to telegraph the administration’s plans. Elsewhere in the Middle East, Qatar’s prime minister says hostage and ceasefire talks in the war between Israel and Hamas are making “good progress to get things back in shape and at least to lay a foundation for the way forward.” Hamas said today it is reviewing the framework for a potential deal but wants the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

3. Harvard

A federal civil rights complaint was filed on Monday against Harvard University on behalf of Muslim and Palestinian students who say the school failed to protect them from harassment and intimidation. The complaint alleges students faced “rampant harassment and racist attacks including doxxing, stalking and assault simply for being Palestinian, Muslim and supporters of Palestinian rights.” Harvard declined to comment. Also on Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the US has experienced a “relentless” wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The organization said it received more than 3,500 complaints of bias and discrimination from October to December 2023.

4. Royal family

Britain’s King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are both recovering well from their recent hospital stays. Buckingham Palace said King Charles has been discharged from a hospital in London after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch said that he is “grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.” Kensington Palace also announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had left the same hospital in London and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

5. Gas stoves

The Department of Energy says the vast majority of gas stoves on the market meet President Biden’s new energy efficiency standards. In other words, gas stoves will not be banned in the US anytime soon. This comes after a Biden administration official set off a firestorm a year ago when he suggested the Consumer Product Safety Commission could ban gas stoves because they have been linked to childhood asthma. However, the agency this week said 97% of gas stoves already meet the new standards that aim to decrease harmful carbon dioxide emissions. At least 77% of smooth-top electric ranges already meet the new standards as well.

THIS JUST IN

Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in prison

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets, his political party said in a statement today. Khan, who swept to power in 2018 before his ouster in 2022, has been in jail since August after he was found guilty of corruption.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Joni Mitchell to perform at Grammy Awards for first time at age 80

There’s a first time for everything! Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will make her debut as a Grammy performer on Sunday at age 80.

Researchers report first sighting of newborn great white shark

Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have enabled the first sighting of a newborn great white shark in the wild.

Stolen painting returned to rightful owner after more than 50 years

A painting that is older than the US Constitution was returned to its owner more than 50 years after being stolen by mobsters, according to the FBI.

The dangers of finding love online as a queer woman in Nigeria

Thousands of queer women, men, and non-binary people are being targeted and catfished online in Nigeria — a practice known locally in the region as “kito.” Some victims shared their harrowing stories with CNN.

Return of bullfighting met by protests in Mexico City

Animal rights activists recently took to the streets of Mexico City to protest the return of bullfighting to the capital after almost two years.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$9,800

That’s the average ticket price for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, according to TickPick. These staggering prices will make the February 11 game the most expensive Super Bowl on record.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Let the celebrations begin.”

— The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, issuing a statement Monday after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was banned from the sport for four years for violating anti-doping rules ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The ban on the 17-year-old includes “the disqualification [of] all competitive results” achieved by Valieva since the positive test. This means the US Figure Skating team will receive a gold medal for their team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics nearly two years after competing.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Dating isn’t cheap

Singles in the US are spending a hefty sum of money on dating, according to consumer experts. Watch this video to see how one American chain restaurant is trying to help cover the expense of weekly date nights.

