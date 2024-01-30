A 14-year-old died by suicide after being bullied and attacked at school, her family says. Now they’re suing the school board

By Nic F. Anderson and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Almost exactly one year ago, 14-year-old Adirana Kuch was attacked by a group of teenagers in a hallway of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey.

She was bruised and briefly passed out, her father said. But he never expected to lose his daughter at such a young age.

Adriana had been bullied leading up to the assault on February 1, 2023, her family said. The gruesome attack was captured on video and promptly uploaded to social media, where Adriana became the target of more vitriol and cyberbullying.

Less than two days later, Adriana killed herself in her home as “a result of the emotional distress, humiliation, and embarrassment she experienced,” according to a lawsuit filed by her family this week against the Central Regional Board of Education, the school district’s former superintendent and others.

“Adriana was the light of our lives, and one year after her horrific and needless death, we are still waiting for justice,” her father Michael Kuch said in a statement provided by the family’s attorney.

“It’s clear this school has a serious bullying problem that none of the school administrators care to admit or address.”

The defendants in the lawsuit include the Central Regional Board of Education and Triantafillos Parlapanides, who was the school district’s superintendent at the time of the assault. CNN has reached out to both for comment.

What the video shows

The video, obtained and reviewed by CNN, shows Adriana being hit in the face with a water bottle several times in a hallway. It also shows Adriana getting punched and kicked. Her father later said Adriana suffered bruising and blacked out for a short time.

Footage was posted that same day on social media platforms, including TikTok, which prompted a slew of hateful comments and online bullying – which culminated in Adriana taking her own life, Kuch said.

“Adriana didn’t take her life because of TikTok,” family attorney Bill Krais said. “She was physically attacked, she was attacked online, and the school failed to protect her.”

What the lawsuit claims

The civil lawsuit, filed Monday, accused the defendants of negligence, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

The school board “had a duty to supervise, monitor, and train staff regarding harassment, intimidation, and bullying, and was responsible for developing, implementing, and disseminating anti-harassment, intimidation, and bullying policies and programs consistent with the New Jersey Anti-Bullying Statute,” the civil complaint says.

Why other families are also suing

