Several killed in fiery small-plane crash at mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, officials say

Several people were killed in Thursday evening’s crash of a small plane into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, city Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said during a briefing Thursday night.

“I can confirm that we have several fatalities both from the aircraft and within” a mobile home that the plane crashed into, Ehlers said, without giving a precise number of how many people died.

A small plane crashed Thursday evening at a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, and several mobile homes caught fire, officials said.

Firefighters responded around 7:15 p.m. local time to the crash site at the Bayside Waters mobile home park and found four trailer homes on fire – one of which had the crashed plane inside, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said during a news briefing Thursday night.

It’s unclear how many people were on the plane, and details about injuries, if any, were not immediately clear, Clearwater police and fire spokesman Rob Shaw said.

As officials first received a call about a fire at the mobile home park, there was a report at the same time of a plane experiencing an emergency at an airport, Ehlers said. The plane ultimately went off radar about 3 miles north of a runway, the same location as the mobile home park.

The aircraft, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, crashed into the residential area after the pilot reported an engine failure, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told CNN.

Crews are still trying to determine whether the trailer the plane crashed into has any injured victims, the fire chief said. The other mobile homes were cleared, and there were no victims there, he added.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Clearwater, home to more than 110,000 residents, is about 23 miles west of Tampa on Florida’s central west coast.

