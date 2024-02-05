5 things to know for Feb. 5: Floods, Border deal, Middle East, Chile wildfires, Grammy Awards



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A pigeon suspected of spying for China has been released by Indian officials after being held for an eight-month investigation. While the bird’s case has made global headlines, “spy animals” captured and exploited by militaries are nothing new.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Floods

Flash flood warnings are in place for millions of people in California as an intense atmospheric river lashes the state with heavy rain and strong winds. More than 900,000 customers have faced power outages and hundreds of flights at California airports have been canceled or delayed. The storm will bring rainfall totals of up to 8 inches in Southern California with isolated totals of up to 14 inches across the mountains and foothills, forecasts show. Los Angeles will also receive close to half a year’s worth of rain by Tuesday, with officials warning it will be one of the “most dramatic weather days in recent memory.” A state of emergency is in place for at least eight California counties as authorities urge residents to heed evacuation warnings.

2. Border deal

Senators unveiled a long-awaited border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Ukraine and Israel on Sunday. However, the legislation is at risk of failing as House Republicans appear set to reject it. The $118 billion deal gives President Joe Biden far-reaching powers to restrict illegal migrant crossings at the southern border. It would also provide aid to key US allies abroad, including billions of dollars to support Ukraine and security assistance for Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza. But House Speaker Mike Johnson declared the deal “dead on arrival” after the text was released on Sunday. Johnson attacked the deal as too weak, saying the House will instead vote this week on a standalone bill providing aid for Israel.

3. Middle East

The US will take “further action” after carrying out major strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria over the weekend, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN. Sullivan’s comments come after the US adopted a “multi-tiered” response to the drone attack that killed three US service members and wounded more than 40 others last week. Meanwhile, US forces also carried out further strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, who have said their attacks on global shipping are in response to Israel’s war in Gaza, vowed the latest strikes will not go unanswered.

4. Chile wildfires

At least 160 active wildfires are burning across Chile as emergency crews race to rescue residents in smoldering communities. Aerial footage across the country shows dozens of vehicles burned to shells alongside multiple houses reduced to ash. Chilean President Gabriel Boric has declared two days of national mourning for the more than 100 people who have died in the fires so far. Speaking at a news conference held after visiting affected areas on Sunday, Boric cautioned that the death toll would “increase significantly.” He emphasized Chile’s defense ministry would deploy more military units to affected areas and make all necessary resources available.

5. Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday was a night of tributes, rare performances and history-making moments. Taylor Swift won the coveted album of the year Grammy for her 2022 album “Midnights,” becoming the artist with the most wins in the category with four. Swift also surprised her fans by announcing she has a new album coming out in April. Additionally, the show was filled with lively moments, like when Tracy Chapman performed her 1988 hit song “Fast Car” with country star Luke Combs. Joni Mitchell’s heartfelt performance at age 80 marked her first-ever at the awards event, while Billy Joel took to the stage to perform “Turn the Lights Back On” — his first new pop single in 17 years. Rapper Jay-Z also made headlines after calling out the Recording Academy for the organization’s voting process.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The world’s rarest passport

There are only around 500 diplomatic passports issued by this sovereign nation with nearly 1,000 years of history.

Key life skills you can learn from Martha Stewart

Grandparents, parents and children have all learned important life skills from Martha Stewart. Here are five you should add to your tool kit.

Venues and dates set for the 2026 World Cup

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the 2026 World Cup final, the global soccer governing body announced.

Fans call for refunds after Lionel Messi no-show

Also in the soccer world, thousands of fans in the Hong Kong Stadium on Sunday were left disappointed when Argentine superstar Lionel Messi failed to take to the field.

This is the world’s most terrifying ocean crossing

The Drake Passage is feared by travelers and sailors alike. Read stories from some brave people who have crossed the roughest conditions on the planet.

TODAY’S NUMBER

32 million

That’s how many Americans live along the path of 2024’s solar eclipse. Find out if the major celestial event on April 8 will be visible in your area.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The stakes in this election could not be higher.”

— President Biden, after winning South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday. While the result was expected, Biden secured his first delegates in his quest to win his party’s nomination again. Notably, this year marked the first time South Carolina has appeared at the front of the official Democratic nominating calendar — a change made largely due to Biden’s urging.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Facebook turns 20 years old

Twenty years ago, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook on February 4, 2004, in his Harvard dorm room. This clip rewinds to 2005 when CNN spoke to Zuckerberg about the budding platform known as “The Facebook.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.