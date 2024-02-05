Grammy Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the Grammy Awards.

February 4, 2024 – The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

February 5, 2023 – The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

2024 Grammy Awards – Winners (Selected)

Album of the Year

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Song of the Year

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Victoria Monét

Complete List of Winners

2023 Grammy Awards – Winners (Selected)

Album of the Year

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

Song of the Year

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Complete List of Winners

Timeline

1957 – The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as The Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.

May 4, 1959 – The first Grammy Awards ceremony is held. Winners included Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and Perry Como.

1963 – Bing Crosby receives the first Lifetime Achievement Award.

1971 – Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.

1973 – The Grammy Hall of Fame is established.

1983 – The music video category is added.

1984 – The Reggae category is added.

1987 – The New Age category is added.

1988 – The Rap category is added.

1988 – The Grammy Foundation is established.

1990 – The Alternative category is added.

1993 – The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

1994 – The Technical Award is established.

1997 – The Latin Recording Academy is established.

September 13, 2000 – The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.

December 2008 – The Grammy Museum opens in Los Angeles.

June 2020 – The Recording Academy announces changes to its awards and nominations process, including no longer using the term “urban” to describe music of black origin in its awards. The changes are made as part of the organization’s “commitment to evolve with the musical landscape.”

January 5, 2021 – According to a joint statement from the Recording Academy, CBS and show producers, the Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for January 31, are postponed until March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

January 5, 2022 – Organizers of the Grammy Awards, scheduled for January 31, postpone the event for a second year in a row, citing the current Covid-19 surge.

February 5, 2023 – Beyoncé becomes the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins. The award that put her over the edge was best dance/electronic album, which she won for her record “Renaissance.”

