Mapping the torrential rainfall in California

(CNN) — Prolific rainfall is slamming California, creating a dangerous flood and mudslide threat for millions.

The powerful atmospheric river has already dumped widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain across the coastal parts of the state, with more than 10 inches reported in the foothills around Los Angeles. Sunday marked the wettest day downtown Los Angeles had seen in nearly 20 years.

The storm is the second to hit the state over the last week with heavy rain and snow and totals are adding up.

The worst of the storm is expected to shift south from Los Angeles to the San Diego area by Monday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain was forecast Monday across Southern California, with up to 6 inches possible in higher elevations.

The potential effects of the wintry side of the current storm are expected to be extreme east of the Los Angeles area and in the northern part of the state, according to the Weather Prediction Center. More than two feet of snow has already fallen on the tallest peaks of California’s mountains with more expected into Tuesday.

More than 500,000 customers were left without power on Monday after the storm’s hurricane-force winds peaked Sunday.

Scientists are pointing to two factors that are enhancing the rainfall and destructive power of this week’s storm: the climate crisis and El Niño. California, which just recently recovered from a historic megadrought that triggered water restrictions, has seen a deluge of heavy rain and snowstorms since last winter. These dramatic swings between the two extremes — extreme drought and high precipitation — also known as weather whiplash, is another phenomenon that scientists warn will occur more often under a warming planet in the coming decades.

