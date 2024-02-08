Manhunt underway in Tennessee for suspect in shooting that left 1 deputy dead and another injured

By Paradise Afshar and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway in east Tennessee for a suspect in a shooting that left one sheriff’s deputy dead and another injured on Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect, 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, is wanted on warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Dehart is accused of being connected to an “officer-involved shooting” in Blount County, which is about 30 miles west of Gatlinburg, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The injured deputy is being treated at a hospital.

Dehart is believed to be traveling on foot and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said. People were advised to not approach the suspect and should instead contact law enforcement.

His last known location was in the county’s Wildwood area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Sevierville Road, and a section of the road has been closed indefinitely as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s department has not provided details on what led to the initial encounter between the deputies and the suspect.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist in the search, the sheriff’s office said.

