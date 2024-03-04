5 things to know for March 4: Election 2024, Gaza, Immigration, Supreme Court, North Korea

By AJ Willingham, CNN

(CNN) — Will it end in fire or ice? Texas is still coping with the record-setting Smokehouse Creek Fire which has burned more than 1 million acres, while parts of Northern California were buried this weekend under a raging blizzard.

1. Election 2024

It’s going to be a defining week for the 2024 presidential elections. The results of the 15-state Super Tuesday GOP Primaries should put former President Donald Trump even closer to the Republican nomination, and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday will give him a chance to make his case to a divided nation. Over the weekend, Trump took all 39 Michigan GOP primary delegates despite party leadership battles in the state. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also won the DC GOP primary — her first of the year. Despite the growing inevitability of a Trump nomination, Haley isn’t letting up on her fellow Republican: In an interview with NBC, Haley suggested she’s no longer bound by a Republican National Committee pledge to support the eventual nominee.

2. Gaza

Talks for a ceasefire in Gaza are still plodding along as more children succumb to starvation in the war-torn region. Negotiators gathered in Cairo on Sunday for talks on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and the release of hostages from Gaza, but Israel did not send a delegation. Hamas has said it wants a permanent end to the fighting before hostages are released. Meanwhile, calls are growing in the US for an end to the violence. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday forcefully called for more humanitarian aid and urged Israel to do more to allow it into the enclave, saying that people are “starving” in the face of “inhumane” conditions. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, told CNN Sunday that killing in the region “has to stop.”

3. Immigration

A controversial Texas immigration law could go into effect this week if the Supreme Court doesn’t intervene. Senate Bill 4 would allow state law enforcement authorities to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally. A federal judge blocked the bill last week, saying it could open the door for every state to pass its own version of immigration laws, but an appeals court granted a temporary stay. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott supports the legislation, which immigration advocates warn could increase racial profiling and detentions in the state. Abbott has been highly critical of what he sees as President Biden’s inaction at the border. Last week, Abbott said Biden should use his executive authority to handle the crisis. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded that it is the responsibility of Congress to agree on a solution.

4. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court may hand down at least one opinion today, driving speculation that the justices are prepared to decide whether Donald Trump is eligible to appear on Colorado’s presidential ballot. The court never discloses in advance which opinions it will issue, but there is a time element here: Colorado’s primary is coming up tomorrow on Super Tuesday. The ruling may also decide the matter for other states that have similar challenges pending. Arguments about Trump’s eligibility stem from the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist clause,” and challengers claim he disqualified himself with his actions on and around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

5. North Korea

South Korea and the US have begun their annual Freedom Shield joint military drills to bolster readiness against North Korea. The exercises focus on deterring North Korea’s nuclear threats and will incorporate other training to enhance cooperation “through air, land, sea, space, cyber and special operations,” according to United States Forces Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has drawn a hard line against South Korea in recent months, saying the North will no longer seek reconciliation and reunification and instructing the country to accelerate war preparations. North Korea has also fostered closer ties with Russia and provided Moscow with arms for its war in Ukraine. That sets up a dangerous partnership that could provide North Korea with more nuclear capabilities.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$154 million

That’s how much money the Searle Freedom Trust donated to conservative or libertarian causes from 2013 to 2022. The trust is linked to the G.D. Searle pharmaceutical company, which makes some of America’s most common medicines like Ambien and Dramamine. The Searle trust is one of the most prolific funders of conservative groups among all private foundations, according to a CNN analysis of non-profit tax data.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“What they said was … ‘Our young guys just need something to do; they steal cars because it’s fun, because there’s a lack of activities in their communities.’ They need ways to earn income.”

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young, who recently met with some of the city’s highest-ranking gang leaders to craft a ceasefire and discuss ways to curb gun violence. The gang leaders told Young more well-paying jobs and training could help get young people out of the cycle of violence. Young took office in January with a focus on public safety.

TODAY’S WEATHER

