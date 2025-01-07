Green Beret who exploded Cybertruck in Las Vegas used AI to plan blast

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — The active-duty US Army Green Beret who authorities say exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas last week used artificial intelligence to plan the blast, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a Tuesday news conference the soldier, Matthew Livelsberger, started using Chat GPT to get information on how to conduct his plot.

Officials did not indicate what results ChatGPT gave the suspect in response to his searches about explosives and firearms.

CNN has reached out to OpenAI for comment.

Authorities released new information about the explosion, emphasizing Livelsberger used a bomb and describing a six-page manifesto found on his cell phone.

“This new information comes with more questions than answers. I will not provide an opinion on what the documents mean, nor will we release information or documents that have not been completely verified” by agency investigators, along with the FBI and ATF, McMahill said.

The document is additional evidence to the previously released two letters, in which the suspect wrote of “political grievances,” armed conflicts elsewhere and domestic issues in the days leading up to his suicide, officials said Friday.

Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado, was on leave from his base in Germany at the time of Wednesday’s blast, sources told CNN. He fatally shot himself shortly before the truck exploded and seven other people were injured, officials said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.