Sales of an AI-enabled teddy bear were halted after it offered advice on sexually explicit topics, how to light a match and where to find knives. The plush toy was marketed as "the perfect friend for both kids and adults."

For the first time in his second term, fellow Republicans defied President Donald Trump — on the Epstein files — and he fell in line. That doesn’t mean GOP lawmakers will turn on him en masse, CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf writes, but it’s likely you will hear this term more frequently.

Sales at Target have stagnated for about four years, and 1,000 corporate employees are being laid off. The retail giant hopes a new CEO can turn things around, but the latest quarterly report showed there’s no quick fix.

The longstanding practice of adding fluoride to drinking water is facing heavy scrutiny in the US. New research challenges recent claims about the risks — and instead suggests that it may have additional positive effects.

High above the North Pole, a transformation is underway. During the next 10 days, changes in the stratosphere will set the stage for a cold, snowy December across parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Humanity’s earliest lip locks were recorded 4,500 years ago, but the behavior might actually date back 21 million years. Scientists just mapped its unexpected origins.

💥 Underwater bull’s-eye: NATO released dramatic footage of a Norwegian submarine torpedoing a ship during a training exercise. See the moment of impact.

🏺 ‘Addicted to clay’: Renowned potter Kate Malone creates otherworldly ceramics brimming with life. Her handcrafted pieces draw inspiration from the natural world.

🎤 Who will appear on “Saturday Night Live” as a musical guest for the first time in nearly 40 years?

A. Cher

B. Billy Joel

C. Dolly Parton

D. Paul McCartney

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Cher will be the musical guest on the December 20 episode of the long-running NBC sketch show.

