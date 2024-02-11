14 people injured at Spanish amusement park as tree falls onto children’s roller coaster

By Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Fourteen people were injured, including two seriously, after a tree fell onto the tracks of a children’s roller coaster at an amusement park in the Spanish region of Catalonia Sunday.

Strong winds caused the tree to fall on the “Tomahawk” children’s roller coaster at the “PortAventura World” park in Vila-Seca, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Barcelona on Sunday morning, according to the park.

Catalan emergency services said they had treated the 14 injured people, two of whom were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Another three people were hospitalized with less severe injuries.

The emergency services did not provide any information on the ages of those injured.

“This Sunday morning, due to strong winds… there was an incident caused by a tree falling close to the Tomahawk ride,” the theme park said in a statement, per Reuters.

“Some of the branches hit visitors who were on the ride,” the statement added.

The PortAventura World park is the most visited amusement park in Spain and the sixth most visited in Europe, according to PortAventura.

The park said it would cooperate with authorities.

