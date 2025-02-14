Pope Francis to be hospitalized for bronchitis treatment and checks, Vatican says

By Antonia Mortensen and Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis will go into the hospital in Rome for treatment for bronchitis and medical examinations, the Vatican said Friday, the latest in a string of ailments that have raised concerns about the 88-year-old pontiff’s health.

﻿“This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing,” the Vatican said.

Francis has made a number of visits to the hospital in recent years, and received abdominal surgery in 2023. He has been struggling with bronchitis in recent weeks and has asked aides to read speeches and addresses.

The latest diagnosis will cause particular worries for the Roman Catholic Church, because Francis has suffered from lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, the Argentinian leader suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

Francis became pope in 2013, the first pontiff from South America. More recently he has been seen with a walking stick and sometimes uses a wheelchair. Last month, he suffered a fall and injured his arm.

Francis also suffers from diverticulitis, a common condition that can cause the inflammation or infection of the colon. In 2021, he had surgery to remove part of his colon.

Despite his medical issues Francis has kept up a busy calendar of events, including a 12-day visit of four countries in Southeast Asia and the South Pacific. That trip was one of the longest any pope has embarked on and marked the furthest geographical distance (about 20,000 miles) that Francis has traveled since being chosen as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Last week, it was announced that the pope would meet King Charles III in April.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.