Police raid Argentine Football Association in money laundering probe, source says

(CNN) — Police in Argentina raided the country’s national football association headquarters and more than 30 soccer clubs on Tuesday, according to a police source who spoke with CNN.

According to the source, Federal Judge Luis Armella ordered the raid as part of a case investigating alleged money laundering by the financial firm Sur Finanzas, one of the main sponsors of Argentine football’s governing body.

Sur Finanzas said in a statement last week that all the services it provides are carried out in compliance with current regulations and referred to the accusations as “unfounded.”

Video taken by CNN and affiliate TN on Tuesday shows uniformed federal police moving in and out of the Argentine Football Association building in Buenos Aires.

CNN contacted the AFA for comment and is still awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

