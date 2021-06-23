Environmentalists threaten to sue Montana over new wolf laws

Regional News

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A coalition of environmental advocacy groups is threatening to sue the state of Montana if it implements new laws passed earlier this year permitting the snaring of wolves and expanding trapping seasons.

Lawyers with Earthjustice said Wednesday the laws pose a threat to the state’s grizzly bear and lynx populations.

Both are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and could be injured or killed by snares or other traps set for wolves.

The group said it would file a lawsuit in 60 days unless the state put in place rules that would protect the endangered populations.