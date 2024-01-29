Snowmobiler rescued after accident near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI) - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports a snowmobiler was hospitalized after an accident about five miles west of West Yellowstone on Friday.

The West Yellowstone Police Department received a 911 call from a snowmobiler who said a family member was hurt after a snowmobile accident.

When crews arrived, they gave first aid, and the person injured was taken by a specialized snowmobile to a waiting ambulance.

They ended up being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.