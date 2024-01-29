Skip to Content
Top Stories

Snowmobiler rescued after accident near West Yellowstone

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue
By
today at 12:48 PM
Published 4:32 PM

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI) - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports a snowmobiler was hospitalized after an accident about five miles west of West Yellowstone on Friday.

The West Yellowstone Police Department received a 911 call from a snowmobiler who said a family member was hurt after a snowmobile accident.

When crews arrived, they gave first aid, and the person injured was taken by a specialized snowmobile to a waiting ambulance.

They ended up being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content