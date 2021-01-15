Rehearsal for Biden inauguration ceremony pushed back a day amid security concerns

Politics

The rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony will be delayed a day amid heightened security concerns, acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told CNN Friday morning.

“It is going to take place on Monday, is the current schedule. Secret Service is in charge of running that schedule, but that’s done in partnership with Biden team, and it was their decision to delay a day,” Cuccinelli told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

Cuccinelli cited “online chatter” about Sunday, but said there are “no specific credible threats.”

“The decision was made to delay a day and leave the Secret Service in a position, and the whole team across the Washington metro area, to be prepared to respond on that day if needed,” he said.

Law enforcement officials are on a heightened state of alert in the aftermath of last week’s riot as the US Capitol. The National Mall will be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day due to security concerns, an official familiar with discussions has told CNN, and President-elect Joe Biden will no longer take an Amtrak train to Washington next week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.