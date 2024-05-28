Skip to Content
Follow the paper trail: How the prosecution is attempting to link Trump to charges in the hush money trial

By
Published 5:14 AM

By Way Mullery, CNN

(CNN) — New York prosecutors introduced documents into evidence during arguments that they say establish Donald Trump’s knowledge of “falsifying business records” to cover up his repayments to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels “hush money” in 2016.

CNN has transcribed some of the handwritten notes in the exhibits, and what prosecutors say they hope to establish for the jury.

Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

