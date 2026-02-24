First lady Melania and Donald Trump bringing separate guests to SOTU in break with precedent

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — First lady Melania Trump will bring guests to the State of the Union address representing her foster care and responsible AI platforms while President Donald Trump has invited his own set of guests reflecting his priorities – a break from precedent.

The first lady typically invites guests designed to highlight the themes in the president’s speech along with her own priorities. They sit with her in her box in the Capitol, overlooking lawmakers and the president, with cameras trained in their direction at key moments.

“The first lady will have two great children with her as part of her Fostering the Future initiative. The president himself has invited some extraordinary guests this year who, again, truly exemplify what it means to be a patriotic American,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday morning.

Sierra Burns, who grew up in foster care and became an advocate after receiving a voucher from a Melania Trump program, will join the first lady, along with Everest Nevraumont, a 10-year-old advocate for AI education, according to the first lady’s office.

It underscores the independence that the first lady has brought to her role this time around. Melania Trump has spent most of her time away from Washington as her husband has physically demolished the East Wing, a space associated for decades with first ladies.

A spokesperson for the first lady did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the reasoning behind the change.

The president’s guests, meanwhile, are expected to fill the traditional role of amplifying his agenda: US service members and “everyday Americans who have directly benefited from his policies” will be in attendance, representing Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” and “TrumpRX” efforts, Leavitt said.

