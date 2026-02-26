Trump set to meet with Mamdani to discuss housing Thursday

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is set to meet with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Thursday, according to two people familiar with the plans.

They are expected to discuss housing, one of those people said. That was a topic during their last White House meeting in November.

The New York Post first reported that Mamdani was traveling to Washington.

During their last meeting, Trump heaped praise on Mamdani, suggesting he and the man he often falsely referred to as a “communist” actually had quite a bit in common. The two talked real estate, debated complicated zoning code and mulled over how to get a utility giant to bring down electricity rates, among other topics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gloria Pazmino contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

