Wyo. Senator Lummis endorses Trump for president

“Living in Joe Biden's America is a disaster. His open borders agenda has caused a crisis at the border and throughout the country like we've never seen before. His out-of-control spending spree has caused inflation to skyrocket, costing the average family in Wyoming nearly $13,000 a year. It is clear we need to get our country back on track and the person we need in the White House to fix our nation is Donald Trump. During his presidency, our border was secure, basic goods and services were affordable and Wyoming energy was poised to power the world. I will once again cast my vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming primary and encourage the American people to do the same.”

CHEYENNE Wyo. (KIFI) - U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) released the following statement Friday announcing her endorsement in the 2024 Presidential Election.

