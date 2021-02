Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge drops Madison 47-36 Thursday in girls basketball to advance to the 5A District 5/6 championship game. The Titans will travel to Rigby to face the Trojans Tuesday for the district title.

Lauren Davenport led the Titans with 22 points. Kennedy Stenquist added 12 and Paige Clark pitched in 10 points. Grace Dow topped the Bobcats with 11 points.

Madison will host Highland Tuesday in an elimination game.