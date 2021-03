Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison earned a split of their doubleheader with Hillcrest by winning game two, 16-3.

The Bobcats used a five-run second inning to jump in front of the Knights. Kaylee Pitts knocked in 4 RBI, while Ashley Dredge and Brielle Barney each had 3 RBI.

Brooke Stober earned the victory inside the circle by pitching 4 1/3 innings, tossing 5 strikeouts, and allowing 1 earned run.