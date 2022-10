The Bengals (1-8-2) are back in action on Friday traveling to Portland State to take on the Vikings.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's soccer team lost a hard-fought match against Northern Arizona on Sunday 1-0.

