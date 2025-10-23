Sermon Service and Electric Student Athletes of the Week: Malakai and Cedric Mitchell

In football, teammates often call each other brothers, but for twins Cedric and Malachi Mitchell of Highland High School, the term carries a deeper meaning that extends far beyond the gridiron. These talented siblings, who dominate on opposite sides of the ball, share a bond that fuels their performance and inspires their team.

Malachi, a defensive standout, and Cedric, an offensive powerhouse, have been making waves with their exceptional play. Last week, Malachi showcased his defensive prowess with 12 tackles, including one and a half for loss, in a thrilling victory over Skyline. "I think we performed great," Malachi said. "We had high energy, high intensity, and were very physical."

Meanwhile, Cedric racked up over 240 all-purpose yards on offense, demonstrating his versatility as a running back. "It's great, honestly," Cedric shared. "Some running backs just run the ball, but it's huge for me to do both. It definitely allows the team to be better, and the stats are great."

The twins' connection goes beyond their impressive stats. Watching each other excel is a source of pride and motivation. "It's super exciting to see him go out there and ball out," Cedric said of his brother. Malachi echoed the sentiment, saying, "It's awesome watching him perform and doing the best he can."

Both brothers draw inspiration from important figures in their lives. Malachi credits their father as his biggest role model. "He always pushes me to be the best I can and just motivates me," he said. Cedric, looks up to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. "I think I kind of play like him," Cedric noted. "From pass protection to rushing the ball, just his athleticism and catching ability."

When asked who would perform better if they swapped positions, the twins shared a laugh and some insight. "Honestly, I think he might be better at my position just because he's tough and could definitely get some good yards," Cedric said of Malachi. "I don't know about the receiving part, though." Malachi agreed, adding, "I feel like I would be a pretty hard runner and hard to take down, but I don't think he could play my position as well as I could."

Cedric and Malachi Mitchell's talent, teamwork, and brotherly bond make them true standouts. Their ability to dominate on the field while supporting each other off it is a testament to their character and drive. Congratulations to the Mitchell twins for being named this week's Sermon Service and Electric Student Athletes of the Week!