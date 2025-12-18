Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Kaden Nate – Dec. 18, 2025

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sugar-Salem Diggers Boys' basketball team is off to a hot start, much like their girls' team. On the boys' team, we find this week's Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Kaden Nate.

Kaden and the Diggers have jumped out to a 5-0 start to their season, as of the writing of this article.

"Reps, reps, reps, reps," Kaden said, "and knowing what to do... timing and everything just puts us above everyone else."

Kaden is a senior on this team and plays center. He's had a string of good performances to start the campaign, including a few double-doubles. Every time he steps on the court, he keeps the same mindset.

"I think rebounding, just like in that mindset that every rebound mine, every bucket mine, like you just got to have that mindset that you're taking, not giving anything. You're taking, you're taking, you're taking."

The prestige and winning culture surrounding Sugar-Salem basketball also plays a role in the team's mindset, Kaden tells me. "It just means a lot because we come from a whole bunch of winners," he said. "As you can see, we have a whole bunch of banners. So every win is just pushing us and pushing us. And then... we got a little bit of pressure, but it's just a good overall mentality to have."

Being a senior, Kaden knows that this is his last season as a Digger, and that makes every experience mean that much more. "It makes it more emotional for me. Like every game, more excited. Every loss, like, hurts more. It's just more emotional, [I'm] more invested in it." He continued, "I gotta do everything. This is my last year. I can't have any excuses."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Kaden Nate of Sugar-Salem High School. We want to hear from you! Send your "Student-Athlete of the Week" nominations via email to sports@localnews8.com