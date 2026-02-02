Skip to Content
Sports

Monday girls district H.S. basketball scores – February 2

MGNonline
By
today at 10:09 PM
Published 9:41 PM

(KIFI)
3A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
(5) Salmon  18
(1) Firth  50

(4) West Jefferson  37
(3) North Fremont   60

2A DIST. 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Alturas Prep   8
(3) Grace  69

