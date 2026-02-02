Monday girls district H.S. basketball scores – February 2
3A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
(5) Salmon 18
(1) Firth 50
(4) West Jefferson 37
(3) North Fremont 60
2A DIST. 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Alturas Prep 8
(3) Grace 69
