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Idaho State softball claims Big Sky regular season title

Stock Image of ISU Softball
Hadley Bodell
Stock Image of ISU Softball
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today at 3:21 PM
Published 4:20 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Today in Pocatello, the Idaho State Softball team defeated the Montana Grizzlies 8-2 to secure the Big Sky regular season championship a second straight year. Bengals' 1B Sydney Groves went 1-for-4 in the win with a home run and 4 RBI. Marley Goluskin pitched all 7 innings for Idaho State, allowing 2 earned runs, walking 3, and striking out 1. The win means that Idaho State will host the Big Sky Tournament again next season.

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