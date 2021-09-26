Cards use Pick-6 to overcome Kick-6, beat Jaguars 31-19

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied to beat the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars 31-19 on Sunday. The Cardinals improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Jaguars lost their 18th straight game, leaving them eight shy of the NFL record for futility. This one unraveled late. Jacksonville led 19-10 in the third quarter. Coach Urban Meyer got the spark he had been looking for when Jamal Agnew returned a missed field goal a record-tying 109 yards for a score. But it was all Arizona down the stretch.