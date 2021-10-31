Defense shines, Panthers snap skid by beating Falcons 19-13

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to seal Carolina’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers snapped a four-game skid. Carolina’s defense totally stuffed Matt Ryan and the Falcons, who managed just 213 yards total offense. Ryan threw for only 146 yards with two interceptions. Atlanta had won two straight games, but the Falcons squandered a chance to climb above .500 for the first time since 2017. Panthers QB Sam Darnold was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.