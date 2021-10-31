Getzlaf breaks tie with Selanne for Ducks’ points record

By DOUG PADILLA

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim’s career points record, assisting on Troy Terry’s third-period goal in the Ducks’ 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Getzlaf set up Terry’s power-play goal midway through the third with a tip pass near center ice to help the Ducks end a six-game winless streak. The 36-year-old Getzlaf has 989 points in 1,111 games, all with the Ducks, on 279 goals and 710 assists. Selanne had 457 goals and 531 assists in 966 games with Anaheim. Adam Henrique, Vinni Lettieri and Sam Carrick also had power-play goals for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 16 saves. Mike Hoffman and Jake Evans scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 22 saves.